Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 19 in Classic Rock History

David Bowie released his album of cover tunes on this day in 1973. What Pink Floyd song did he cover?
ANSWER: “See Emily Play”
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- Happy birthday to Patrick Simmons of the Doobie Brothers!
- On this day in 1966, Jeff Beck left The Yardbirds to form his own group. David Bowie released his Pin-ups album in 1973, featuring covers of his favorite ’60s tunes, including “Friday on My Mind.”
- The Grateful Dead performed for a show in Northrop Auditorium at the University of Minnesota in 1971 – it was the first time Keith Godchaux played piano for the band.
- In 1977, Lynyrd Skynyrd performed for the last time with its original lineup. The show was in Greeneville, S.C. – the next day, three members died in that horrific plane crash while on their way to the next gig in Baton Rouge.
- In 1987, Abbey Road and Let It Be by The Beatles were released on CD.
- And in other Beatles news, the band’s famed producer Sir George Martin announced his retirement in 1998.
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash, Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt played the Palace Concert Theatre in Providence, Rhode Island in 1974.