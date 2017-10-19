Win on ZLX: Win ZLX Halloween Bash Tickets | Be a Veteran's Day Guest DJ

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 19 in Classic Rock History

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

David Bowie released his album of cover tunes on this day in 1973. What Pink Floyd song did he cover?

ANSWER: “See Emily Play”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 19, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • Happy birthday to Patrick Simmons of the Doobie Brothers!
  • On this day in 1966, Jeff Beck left The Yardbirds to form his own group. David Bowie released his Pin-ups album in 1973, featuring covers of his favorite ’60s tunes, including “Friday on My Mind.”
  • The Grateful Dead performed for a show in Northrop Auditorium at the University of Minnesota in 1971 – it was the first time Keith Godchaux played piano for the band.
  • David Bowie released his “Pinups” album on this day in 1973.
  • In 1977, Lynyrd Skynyrd performed for the last time with its original lineup. The show was in Greeneville, S.C. – the next day, three members died in that horrific plane crash while on their way to the next gig in Baton Rouge.
  • In 1987, Abbey Road and Let It Be by The Beatles were released on CD.
  • And in other Beatles news, the band’s famed producer Sir George Martin announced his retirement in 1998.
  • Checking out the WZLX ticket stash, Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt played the Palace Concert Theatre in Providence, Rhode Island in 1974.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live