How Well Does Boston Bruin Riley Nash Know His Brother?

Since David Backes is just making his way back from an illness, we went to the bench and had Riley Nash on the show this morning.

Pete asked him what they did in Vegas after their game the other night. He said some players might have made their way into the casinos which Kevin said was code for they went to see Celine Dion.

Pete then brought up how Bergeron and Backes are making their way back but Spooner and McQuaid are out, it must be hard to get a chemistry developing. Riley said it’s tough but we have all these young guys coming in and he hasn’t played on a regular line in a while.

We then got into a game with Riley called “How Much Does Riley Nash Know About His Brother Brendon?” and his prize was he’ll never have to come back on the show. Hear how he did in the quiz about his brother and his reaction to the Gordon Hayward injury.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.