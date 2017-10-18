Halloween Costume Senseless Survey

Mark sent in another revision to the Senseless Survey intro and it didn’t sound as good as the previous ones. Kevin was not pleased so we’ll see what happens next with another try or we just scrap it all together.

Once we were done with that, Kevin got a woman on the phone and was able to get on with the survey. The first senseless question asked if cocaine was a fruit or vegetable to her knowledge. She exclaimed “What?” and Kevin repeated the question about the white substance. She said it’s not in her home so she doesn’t know. Another question asked is if she would read a book called “I Once Shook a Man’s Hand for Eleven Days” and she replied she didn’t know the story behind it.

Kevin went on to ask about license plates for bicyclists, dentists and reading lips but when Kevin asked about one of the good things about being unattractive is that no one will use your picture to catfish anyone. She said it’s a weird question.

Hear how the rest of the survey went and when she hung up on Kevin when he asked about a scary Halloween costume.

