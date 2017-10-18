Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 18 in Classic Rock History

The Traveling Wilburys first album was released on this day in 1988. Each member of the band had a fake ‘showbiz’ name – what was Tom Petty’s?
ANSWER: Charlie T. Wilbury Jr.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 18, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- On this day in 1968, John Lennon and Yoko Ono were busted in Ringo Starr’s London Apartment for possession of cannabis resin – John pled guilty so police wouldn’t press charges against Yoko, though he swore the drugs were planted by the police.
- Also in ’68, Led Zeppelin played London’s Marquee Club, only its 2nd show in England – the band’s manager had trouble booking the show since the group was still unknown, so he booked it under the name “Jimmy Page & The New Yardbirds.”
- In 1969, Paul Kantner of the Jefferson Airplane was charged with possession in Honolulu after police caught him crawling through the bushes outside his home smoking a joint.
- In 1975, Fleetwood Mac warmed up for Jefferson Starship at the Boston Garden.
- In 1988, the Traveling Wilbury’s album “Volume One” was released featuring Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison, and Jeff Lynne of ELO.
- And in 2005, Queen guitarist Brian May was made a commander of the British Empire while Jimmy Page received an order of the British Empire Award from the Queen during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
