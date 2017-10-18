Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 18 in Classic Rock History

The Traveling Wilburys first album was released on this day in 1988. Each member of the band had a fake ‘showbiz’ name – what was Tom Petty’s?

ANSWER: Charlie T. Wilbury Jr.

