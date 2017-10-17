Peter Wolf Talks Fifth Rock Hall Nomination for J. Geils Band

Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band stopped in to WZLX to visit Chuck Nowlin on Monday afternoon, and one of the many subjects on the Woofa Goofa’s mind was the latest nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

J. Geils Band has been up four times before, with the latest announcement rounding them out to five nominations, but never an induction.

“They said the second time’s the charm, third time’s definitely the charm! Well the fourth time, you know there’s four seasons, four books in the bible,” laughed Wolf. “Time will tell!”

No stranger to the ceremony itself, Wolf has inducted Jackie Wilson and Paul Butterfield Blues Band. He’s also performed a handful times.

“I’ve been to many of the ceremonies, and it would be nice, one day hopefully, the J. Geils Band will be on stage, kicking it up,” said Wolf.