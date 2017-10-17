Win on ZLX: Win ZLX Halloween Bash Tickets | Be a Veteran's Day Guest DJ

Peter Wolf Talks Fifth Rock Hall Nomination for J. Geils Band

Filed Under: J. Geils Band, Peter Wolf, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band stopped in to WZLX to visit Chuck Nowlin on Monday afternoon, and one of the many subjects on the Woofa Goofa’s mind was the latest nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

J. Geils Band has been up four times before, with the latest announcement rounding them out to five nominations, but never an induction.

“They said the second time’s the charm, third time’s definitely the charm! Well the fourth time, you know there’s four seasons, four books in the bible,” laughed Wolf. “Time will tell!”

No stranger to the ceremony itself, Wolf has inducted Jackie Wilson and Paul Butterfield Blues Band. He’s also performed a handful times.

“I’ve been to many of the ceremonies, and it would be nice, one day hopefully, the J. Geils Band will be on stage, kicking it up,” said Wolf.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave
Countdown

Listen Live