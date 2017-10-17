Pete Recaps his Trip to Texas with a Fat Guy Moment!

Pete is fresh off his trip from Texas to catch a college football game with some friends and started off complaining about how the airline he used sent some of his golf clubs home on another flight while he was waiting at luggage for it.

He got home at 11:30 last night and as soon as he walked through the door, his wife proclaimed he looked bloated. This brought up the fat guy moment. He stripped down naked and marched upstairs to step on a scale.

He was 217 before he left and now he is 227. Heather wants to believe it’s all water while Pete thinks it’s all steak.

Kevin said he gained 16 pounds in a week on a cruise. Pete wanted to wait a week at least before stepping on a scale but his wife thought it would be funny to check it out.

