Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 17 in Classic Rock History

David Bowie’s single “Fame” sold it’s millionth copy on this day in 1975. He didn’t keep all the songwriting royalties from that single, however. Who co-wrote the track with him?
ANSWER: John Lennon
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- On this day in 1969, Led Zeppelin opened their third U.S. tour at New York’s Carnegie Hall where rock music had been banned since a Rolling Stones concert in late 1965.
- In 1975, David Bowie struck pay dirt when his single “Fame” went gold – for singles that means selling 1 million copies, unlike albums, which must sell 500,000.
- The film “The Colour of Money” starring Paul Newman and Tom Cruise opened in theaters nationwide in 1986. Eric Clapton’s song “It’s In The Way That You Use It” debuted in the movie soundtrack
- In 1991, John Mellencamp was hospitalized in Seattle after suffering dizzy spells during a visit to a radio station. The incident was blamed on stress, too much coffee, not enough breakfast, and maybe a dozen cigarettes.
- And in 1998 Aerosmith held an interactive webcast from their concert in Holmdel, New Jersey. Each member was equipped with a microwave camera to broadcast their individual points of views – Steven Tyler on his mike stand, Joe Perry on his neck, Tom Hamilton on his hat, Brad Whitford on his glasses, and Joey Kramer on his chest.