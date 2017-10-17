Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 17 in Classic Rock History

David Bowie’s single “Fame” sold it’s millionth copy on this day in 1975. He didn’t keep all the songwriting royalties from that single, however. Who co-wrote the track with him?

ANSWER: John Lennon

