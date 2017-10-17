Call You Baby Senseless Survey

After playing back a newly revised metal intro to the Senseless Survey, Heather gave it a little more critique of it wanting a little more guitars behind the vocals while Kevin said what about lasers? Pete said maybe a new singer.

Kevin finally rang up a deep sounding voice man to take the survey and went right into it.

The first senseless question asked if slurring your words was talking in cursive. The man said no and Kevin followed up with how is he coping since Duck Dynasty went off the air. He said fine I guess.

Kevin asked if he was okay with shopping at partial foods instead of Whole Foods. He said that sounds ridiculous.

When Kevin asked the guy if ever thinks about what he looks like to ants, the man on the phone asked Kevin what he was doing with all this information. Kevin gave him a line from the real census.

You’ll have to hear how Kevin finally got him to hang up and regarded a name. Take a listen.

