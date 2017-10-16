The Metal Intro Survey

A listener claiming to be Mark sent in a metal version of the Senseless Survey intro which Heather like but Kevin thought it was too much.

If you want to make a jingle for the show, feel free to make it and email it to us.

After they got through that, Kevin rang up the phone and the first caller he asked to take the survey yelled “NO!” and slammed the phone down. Kevin thought he was angry because of the new intro. Well Kevin rang the phone again and a man picked up the phone that agreed to take the survey.

First senseless question asked wouldn’t it be better if the actors had to act out the side effects in drug commercials. The guy said he kind of agreed.

A few more questions down the line, Kevin asked if he could be racked with spaghetti instead of quilt. The man said this is weird.

When Kevin brought up being overrun by chickens, the caller laughed pretty hard saying this was stupid.

Despite calling it stupid, he stayed on the line for a long time but eventually hung up when he was asked about other feathered creatures.

When he was gone, we got a call from Gretchen who loved the metal survey intro.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.