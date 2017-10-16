Ringo Starr Talks New Album, Reuniting With Paul McCartney

By Rami Abou-Sabe

WZLX‘s own Cha-Chi Loprete caught up with Ringo Starr to talk about the former Beatles‘ latest album Give More Love, and why Paul McCartney is still the most melodic bass player in the industry.

McCartney makes a couple appearances on Starr’s latest effort, including the Barbara Starr-inspired ballad “Show Me The Way.” “We all know now that it was written for Barbara, the love of my life,” said Starr. “And I have a great bass player on it, because the song was important to me that I wanted Paul to play bass as he is the most melodic bass player.”

Starr, who audibly perked up when the conversation turned to his good ol’ friend Macca, went on to heap praise on the 75-year-old musician. “You know, one part of that track he plays just four straight notes, and they are so moving,” Starr continued. “Anyway, I love the man, what more do you want me to say?”

The two Beatles also collaborated on the rollicking “We’re On The Road Again” alongside The Eagles’ Joe Walsh, but McCartney’s involvement was not initially part of the plan. “While he’s there we played “We’re On The Road Again” and he said, ‘Oh, I can play that!’,” Ringo explained. “So he played on that too.”

Hear our full conversation with Ringo below.