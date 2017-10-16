Kevin is Fed Up with Trash Thrown Near His House

Kevin put on some gloves and went to work Saturday to clean up all the trash dumped near his house off the road ranging from vodka bottles to tires to yard waste.

Mike brought up how a gallon of human waste gets thrown near his house once a month.

Heather couldn’t believe it. Mike pointed out that Kevin at one point in his video posted on Instagram and Facebook sounded like our old friend Frankie McDonald that does the weather forecast.

#Repost @karlsonkevin ・・・ Out picking up trash #angry A post shared by Karlson & McKenzie (@karlsonmckenzie) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

Hear the comparison and Kevin’s story about chasing down a cyclist that threw wrappers on his lawn.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.