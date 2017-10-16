Win on ZLX: Win ZLX Halloween Bash Tickets | Be a Veteran's Day Guest DJ

Courtney Love Warned Actresses About Harvey Weinstein Back in 2005

“If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don’t go.”
Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

As a deluge of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein come to light, footage has surfaced of Courtney Love sounding the alarm way back in 2005.

The Hole frontwoman—who’s enjoyed a successful, intermittent acting career—was asked what advice she’d give young women starting out in entertainment.

“I’ll get libeled if I say it,” she said. “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don’t go.”

On Saturday (Oct 14), Love Tweeted about the recently rediscovered video interview. “Although I wasn’t one of his victims, I was eternally banned by [talent agency] CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein,” she wrote.

Love made the initial comment on the red carpet of Comedy Central’s Roast of Pamela Anderson, in which Love was one of the roasters.

As high-profile accusers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie came forward, the video gained traction on social media.

Watch the clip below.

