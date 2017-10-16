Chris Gronkowski Talks About His Shark Tank Appearance

Chris Gronkowski checked in with K&M this morning to talk his appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank last night.

Kevin joked around with him about showing off his physique and his hair restoration from Dr. Leonard. Chris was on to promote his Ice Shaker specifically made for working out with all those powdered drinks people make. From doing flip cup on the show to get deals from every “shark” on the show, it looked like a fun time.

Oh yeah, he also brought all his brothers to the show including Rob!

Kevin wondered if making a deal with A-Rod would have any repercussions in Boston since he was a Yankee. Chris wasn’t sure and it probably didn’t because he said he was sold on Amazon after last night’s appearance!

Hear about the whole experience from Chris including why he is living in Dallas and not New England.

