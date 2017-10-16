Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 16 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Flea of Red hot Chili Peppers, a world class bass-player who sometimes keeps his clothes on. What was his primary instrument before he distinguished himself on bass?
ANSWER: Trumpet
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 16, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead!
- On this day in 1972, the members of Creedence Clearwater Revival announced their decision to dissolve.
- In 1986, Eric Clapton and Keith Richards performed at a St. Louis birthday bash for Chuck Berry who turned 60 two days later. The show was featured in the movie “Hail, Hail Rock and Roll!”
- In 1992 Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Neil Young and many more showed up to play at Madison Square Garden for Bob Dylan’s 30th anniversary celebration.
- And in 1999, Paul McCartney’s “Working Classical” piece premiered in Liverpool. The London Symphony Orchestra performed it.
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash, The Steve Miller Band played the Boston Tea Party in 1969. In 1970, The Byrds played Boston University, and in ’78, Van Morrison played the Orpheum. Pink Floyd performed at the Providence Civic Center on its “Momentary Lapse of Reason” tour in 1987 and in 1999; Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes rocked the DCU Center.