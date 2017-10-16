Boston Emissions 10/15/17: Test Meat, The Del Fuegos, Phenomenal Sun, Long Time, Strangeways, Pale Mosters, The Velvet Ants, Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S

Local Songs of the Week + Oct 15

Township – Like Hell

Parlour Bells – Red, White, and Bruised



Eddie Japan – Golden Age

All new songs added to the show are included in the songs of the week. Each week the three songs with the most votes get played on the show. Some bands go several weeks in a row.

Boston Emissions – October 15, 2017

The Del Fuegos – Don’t Run Wild from Boston, Mass 1985

The Del Fuegos – I Still Want You Boston, Mass 1985

-Warren Zanes, Tom Petty’s friend and biographer, wrote a piece about one of his rock heroes, Tom Petty.

The Del Fuegos – Nervous and Shaky from the Longest Day, 1984 debut

Eternals – There Might Be Fire

Pale Monsters – All This Time We Wait

Strangeways – Monster!

Long Time – River

The Velvet Ants – Prop Me Up

Phenomenal Sun – Gone and Alone

Matt York & the Missed Flights – All Over Town

–Thurs, Nov 3 at Atwoods, Cambridge for Between the Bars release – with Tim Gearan

Diablogato – Blood Moon

–Weds Oct 18 at Middle East, Cambridge with Nekromantix, The Brains, Dead Trains

Ghost of Tony Gold – Cool Solar Flare

Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart

–Sat, Oct 28 at Leda Lanes (Bowling Alley), Nashua, NH with Dead Harrison, Potsy, Driven Sane



Choke Up – Wildflower

–Thurs Oct 19, Middle East, Cambridge with PEARS, No Trigger, Russian Girlfriends



David Age and the Regrets – 0308

–new EP, Bury the Bones is out

Sat, October 21 at Great Scott, Allston – Test Meat with Scissorfight, Roadsaw, Test Meat, Mantooth

[Event link]

Thanks Darryl and Nash from Test Meat for indulging me in Boston club and Quiet Riot history. #testmeat #hitsongs pic.twitter.com/IblrymgL7p — Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) October 16, 2017

Test Meat live

-Please Hurt

-If You Wanna

-Jocelyn

-Permanent Festival



Test Meat – He Don’t Know

Roadsaw –Weight in Gold

Scissorfight – NH’s Alright If You Like Fighting

Scissorfight – Blizzards, Buzzards, Bastards

Scissorfight – Rats USA