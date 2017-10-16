Boston Emissions 10/15/17: Test Meat, The Del Fuegos, Phenomenal Sun, Long Time, Strangeways, Pale Mosters, The Velvet Ants, Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S
Email Boston Emissions (please read submissions info)
Follow Boston Emissions +Facebook | +Twitter | +Instagram | +Tumblr |
Local Music Venues | Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle
Request a block from your favorite Boston bands.
Local Songs of the Week + Oct 15
Parlour Bells – Red, White, and Bruised
Eddie Japan – Golden Age
All new songs added to the show are included in the songs of the week. Each week the three songs with the most votes get played on the show. Some bands go several weeks in a row.
Boston Emissions – October 15, 2017
The Del Fuegos – Don’t Run Wild from Boston, Mass 1985
The Del Fuegos – I Still Want You Boston, Mass 1985
-Warren Zanes, Tom Petty’s friend and biographer, wrote a piece about one of his rock heroes, Tom Petty.
The Del Fuegos – Nervous and Shaky from the Longest Day, 1984 debut
Eternals – There Might Be Fire
Pale Monsters – All This Time We Wait
Long Time – River
Phenomenal Sun – Gone and Alone
Matt York & the Missed Flights – All Over Town
–Thurs, Nov 3 at Atwoods, Cambridge for Between the Bars release – with Tim Gearan
Diablogato – Blood Moon
–Weds Oct 18 at Middle East, Cambridge with Nekromantix, The Brains, Dead Trains
Ghost of Tony Gold – Cool Solar Flare
Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart
–Sat, Oct 28 at Leda Lanes (Bowling Alley), Nashua, NH with Dead Harrison, Potsy, Driven Sane
Choke Up – Wildflower
–Thurs Oct 19, Middle East, Cambridge with PEARS, No Trigger, Russian Girlfriends
David Age and the Regrets – 0308
–new EP, Bury the Bones is out
Sat, October 21 at Great Scott, Allston – Test Meat with Scissorfight, Roadsaw, Test Meat, Mantooth
[Event link]
Thanks Darryl and Nash from Test Meat for indulging me in Boston club and Quiet Riot history. #testmeat #hitsongs pic.twitter.com/IblrymgL7p
— Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) October 16, 2017
Test Meat live
-Please Hurt
-If You Wanna
-Jocelyn
-Permanent Festival
Test Meat – He Don’t Know
Roadsaw –Weight in Gold
Scissorfight – NH’s Alright If You Like Fighting
Scissorfight – Blizzards, Buzzards, Bastards
Scissorfight – Rats USA
Guiffria Fan Club! pic.twitter.com/qudnr71EtM
— Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) October 16, 2017