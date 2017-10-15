Sunday Morning Blues: October 15th, 2017

(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

I’m Ready
Willie Dixon: The Chess Box
Muddy Waters

2120 South Michigan Avenue
12 x 5
The Rolling Stones

At Last
The Sweetest Peaches
Etta James

Stone Crazy
I Was Walking Through the Woods
Buddy Guy

Crazy for My Baby
Willie Dixon: The Chess Box
Willie Dixon

Hi-Heeled Sneakers
2129 South Michigan Avenue
George Thorogood with Buddy Guy

Voodoo Blues
Big Road
Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers

It’s Your Voodoo Working
Chills & Fever
Samantha Fish

Voodoo Chile Blues
Electric Ladyland
Jimi Hendrix Experience

I Got to Go
Remembering Little Walter
Mark Hummel

Whammer Jammer
About Time
Magic Dick & Shun Ng

Homework
American Girl
Jeff Pitchell with Jay Geils

Louisiana Blues
Muddy Waters Blues
Paul Rodgers with Trevor Rabin

Junk in the Trunk
Electric Field Holler
Anthony Gomes

Baby’s Got a Secret
Live and on Fire
The Lovedogs

The Lemon Song
II
Led Zeppelin

Baby Got Gone
Lay it On Down
Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Too Many Cooks
The Very Best of…
Mick Jagger

Checkin’ Up on My Baby
I Wanna Dance
Toni Lynn Washington

