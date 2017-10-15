Sunday Morning Blues: October 15th, 2017

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

I’m Ready

Willie Dixon: The Chess Box

Muddy Waters

2120 South Michigan Avenue

12 x 5

The Rolling Stones

At Last

The Sweetest Peaches

Etta James

Stone Crazy

I Was Walking Through the Woods

Buddy Guy

Crazy for My Baby

Willie Dixon: The Chess Box

Willie Dixon

Hi-Heeled Sneakers

2129 South Michigan Avenue

George Thorogood with Buddy Guy

Voodoo Blues

Big Road

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers

It’s Your Voodoo Working

Chills & Fever

Samantha Fish

Voodoo Chile Blues

Electric Ladyland

Jimi Hendrix Experience

I Got to Go

Remembering Little Walter

Mark Hummel

Whammer Jammer

About Time

Magic Dick & Shun Ng

Homework

American Girl

Jeff Pitchell with Jay Geils

Louisiana Blues

Muddy Waters Blues

Paul Rodgers with Trevor Rabin

Junk in the Trunk

Electric Field Holler

Anthony Gomes

Baby’s Got a Secret

Live and on Fire

The Lovedogs

The Lemon Song

II

Led Zeppelin

Baby Got Gone

Lay it On Down

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Too Many Cooks

The Very Best of…

Mick Jagger

Checkin’ Up on My Baby

I Wanna Dance

Toni Lynn Washington