Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 15 in Classic Rock History

Blue Oyster Cult was at the Music Hall on this night in 1976. Even though the band had crossed over into the mainstream with that year’s “Agents of Fortune” album, they had had a studio album go ‘Gold” before that. Which one?

ANSWER: “Secret Treaties”

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history? Here's the Rock N' Roll Diary for October 15