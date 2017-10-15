Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 15 in Classic Rock History

Blue Oyster Cult was at the Music Hall on this night in 1976. Even though the band had crossed over into the mainstream with that year’s “Agents of Fortune” album, they had had a studio album go ‘Gold” before that. Which one?
ANSWER: “Secret Treaties”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 15, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- On this day in 1966 Pink Floyd played its first major headlining concert at London’s Roundhouse. It was a benefit for the international times, an underground newspaper.
- Led Zeppelin made its live debut at Surrey University in England today in 1968.
- In ’73, Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg were busted for drug possession in Nice, France.
- In 1977, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Street Survivors album was released with a cover that pictured three members of the band enveloped in flames – the album cover was withdrawn and changed five days later when three members of the band were killed in a plane crash.
- In ’79, John Lennon and Yoko donated $1000 to a fund for the purchase of bulletproof vests for New York City police officers.
- In 1988, The Amnesty International Tour starring Peter Gabriel, Sting, and Bruce Springsteen ended in Buenos Aires. The performers played for over a million people in 19 cities on 5 continents.
- And in 2003, Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick was shot in the leg during a scuffle among club-goers at the rainbow room in Los Angeles.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash, Blue Oyster Cult was at the Music Hall in 1976 and in ’78 Van Morrison played The Paradise.