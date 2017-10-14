Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 14 in Classic Rock History

Aerosmith performed for the first time in the UK on this day in 1976. That means they didn’t tour England until after the release of what number album?
ANSWER: The 4th album (“Rocks”)
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 14, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Birthday wishes go out to Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues!
- On this day in 1966, Grace Slick made her first appearance with the Jefferson Airplane onstage at the Fillmore Auditorium. Grace was not the original voice of the Airplane; she replaced Signe Anderson who left the group to have a baby.
- In 1968, The Beatles finished recording The White Album after five months in the studio.
- In 1972, Joe Cocker and six members of his road crew were busted in Australia for drug possession.
- In 1976, Aerosmith performed for the first time in England, doing a show at Liverpool’s Empire Theater.
- And in 1997, Paul McCartney’s second major classical work, “Standing Stone” was premiered at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash, Traffic played the Music Hall in 1971. A year later it was Jackson Browne at Jordan Hall, Billy Idol played the Metro on Lansdowne Street in 1982 and in 1994, Eric Clapton landed his “From the Cradle” blues tour at the Centrum – Jimmy Vaughan opened the show.