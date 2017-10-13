The Clown Name Survey

Kevin had to ask if anyone was there because no one gave a greeting when he dialed the phone. A woman did respond and agreed to take this Friday the 13th survey.

His first senseless question asked if Disney has taught you anything, it’s that if you’re a girl and read books, you’ll fall in love with a water buffalo. She laughed and said what?

Kevin then asked if she ever ordered something on Amazon because she needed a box. She said no but will resuse the boxes.

Kevin then asked an uncomfortable question if she was okay with her grandmother wearing something that showed sideboob. She asked who this was again and eventually said no.

Kevin followed up with a list of failed clown names Stephen King had before settling on Pennywise. She asked Kevin if she knew him. Kevin said no which lead to the hang up during the last question.

