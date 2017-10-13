Pete is Flying on Friday the 13th and He’s Scared!

Pete headed to Texas this Friday the 13th to a football game with some buddies and he’s a little scared about it.

He was at Littleton Lumber and talked to a woman about his dilemma of flying on the 13th. He probably found the one woman who said it’s a positive for her because she turned 13 that day.

Pete couldn’t believe it and asked if she was a witch. She did say her husband might think she’s a witch at certain times.

Hear Pete get nervous about and then go burn some sage in your house to ward off any spirits this Friday the 13th.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.