Heather Came Across Some Special “Water”

Heather’s father watches some TV at different hours because he’s old and retired. He told Heather about a guy named Peter Popoff he does commercials that resemble an SNL skit.

Peter is giving away free “miracle” water and Kevin brought some old things Peter was into. We played audio of the infomercial that Heather’s dad saw on TV and you can’t believe some of the “testimonials” these people are claiming this water can do.

The guys laughed pretty hard at these.

Heather then went over how they get their money from you. After all that, one of our listeners actually ordered some of this water but there was one problem.

Take a listen to find out what her problem was and let us know if you’d order this so called “Miracle” water.

