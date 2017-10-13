Frank Caliendo Visits Karlson & McKenzie

The man of many voices, Frank Caliendo, joined us in studio today to promote his two shows at The Wilbur this weekend.

Kevin started off talking to him as if he was Madden how the Pats game against the Jets would go. Of course it went in a food direction for a little bit.

Since he was going to be at Foxwoods tonight, Kevin asked him about if he likes to gamble which then turned into a game of guessing his net worth Pete looked up. During all the money talk, Kevin asked him if he was ever approached by SNL to be on the show which was interesting.

Heather asked him if he ever gets his voices mixed up like a tornado where he’ll be doing Madden but it would be his own thoughts. He did little bit of Trump before Kevin had him talk like he was in a threesome with John Gruden and Madden but Morgan Freeman was narrating.

Take a listen and laugh your ass off then go get tickets to his show.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.