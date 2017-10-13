Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 13 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Sammy Hagar. Before the ‘Red Rocker’ went solo, what guitarist did he record four albums with?
ANSWER: Ronnie Montrose
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 13, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- On this day in 1970, Janis Joplin’s ashes were scattered at sea off the coast of California.
- Neil Young underwent successful surgery in 1975 in Los Angeles to remove a growth from his vocal cords.
- U2 entered the British Charts in 1984 with their 4th album, “The Unforgettable Fire.” It became the band’s second consecutive multi-platinum seller worldwide.
- In 1998 the Crossroads Center of Antigua opened. Eric Clapton underwrote the drug and alcohol rehab center.
- And in 2000, a fan in Arkansas sued Don Henley. The fan said the singer hit her on the head with a maraca at a concert when she tried to take a flash photo of him.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash – Jefferson Starship was at the Music Hall in 1974. In ’78, The Grateful Dead played there as well. And finally, in 1991 Aerosmith held a special performance at the Wang Center to record and film a version of “Dream On” for MTV’s 10th anniversary special.