Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 13 in Classic Rock History

Sammy Hagar (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Happy birthday to Sammy Hagar. Before the ‘Red Rocker’ went solo, what guitarist did he record four albums with?

ANSWER: Ronnie Montrose

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 13, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • On this day in 1970, Janis Joplin’s ashes were scattered at sea off the coast of California.
  • Neil Young underwent successful surgery in 1975 in Los Angeles to remove a growth from his vocal cords.
  • U2 entered the British Charts in 1984 with their 4th album, “The Unforgettable Fire.”  It became the band’s second consecutive multi-platinum seller worldwide.
  • In 1998 the Crossroads Center of Antigua opened. Eric Clapton underwrote the drug and alcohol rehab center.
  • And in 2000, a fan in Arkansas sued Don Henley. The fan said the singer hit her on the head with a maraca at a concert when she tried to take a flash photo of him.
  • Checking the WZLX ticket stash – Jefferson Starship was at the Music Hall in 1974. In ’78, The Grateful Dead played there as well. And finally, in 1991 Aerosmith held a special performance at the Wang Center to record and film a version of “Dream On” for MTV’s 10th anniversary special.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live