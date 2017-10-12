The Fresh Bathroom Survey

Kevin has been on a roll this week with getting callers on the line without calling them back!

Today he rang up a gentleman who agreed to take the survey and his first senseless question to answer asked if he was excited for sweater weather. He said eh didn’t care about sweater weather. He then replied “Say What?” when Kevin asked him if he aged like milk or fine wine. The man replied with a “no” to series questions regarding the Queen of England, a dentist beginning exams with a cavity search and if he had a corndog addiction.

The last question in the series of “no” replies Kevin asked if he replaces the Febreeze can in his bathroom with an air horn so you know when someone goes to the bathroom.

He finally hung up when he was asked if he’s ever been “Weinsteined” but Pete it might be too soon for that.

Take a listen.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.