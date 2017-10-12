Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 12 in Classic Rock History

The Jimi Hendrix Experience formed in London on this day in 1966. Shortly after the band recorded its first single – what was it?
ANSWER: “Hey Joe”
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- On this day in 1966, The Jimi Hendrix Experience formed in London. The band’s first gig was in Paris a few days later.
- In 1970, Bill Graham held an auction of rock memorabilia at the Fillmore East to benefit peace candidates. Among the items on the block were an Ian Anderson flute, a smashed Pete Townshend guitar, a multicolored bra tossed onstage to Jerry Garcia, and a ’66 Cadillac once used to transport The Beatles, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, and others.
- The Faces played their last gig in 1975 at Nassau Coliseum in New York. Rod Stewart went solo and Ron Wood joined The Rolling Stones.
- In 1979, Jethro Tull was forced to cancel two concerts after Ian Anderson was struck in the eye by a rose tossed onstage at Madison Square Garden.
- In 1996, The Rolling Stones movie “Rock and Roll Circus” was screened at the New York Film Festival 28 years after it was shot! The Stones had never released it because they were dissatisfied with their performance.
- Also in ’96, Neil Young and John Mellencamp were among the performers at farm Aid in Columbia, South Carolina.
- And in 2004, Eric Clapton was stopped by police near Dijon, France for speeding at 134 miles per hour! His driving privileges in France were suspended and he paid a $922 fine.