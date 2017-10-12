Another week and another round of Does That Make Me a Bad Person for your enjoyment. Why do you ask? Well there’s a lot of you bad people out there with stories that we like to judge.

First up was an anonymous caller who said he was mad at a driver going 55 in the “high speed” lane so he went around the driver throwing his metal mug at the slow driver which cracked the windshield. Kevin said he’d cut in front of him to teach a lesson but he was a bad person. Heather said she might be the slow person but not in the fast lane.

Pete then went to the text line with someone asking if they were bad for taking mother’s pills while she had cancer and smoking cigars. Yes, bad.

After screwing up the name, Kevin went to Jeff who throws empty envelopes into the collection basket at church. Heather said at her church they number the envelopes so they know who gives what while Kevin said he’ll throw in a dollar but rolled up to look like more. They didn’t rule on it because Pete went to the text line reading a story about someone’s mother that lives above them noticing another neighbor’s wife “looking for trouble” when she wasn’t at all. Pete and Kevin laughed while it went over Heather’s head.

Another one with no ruling. Hear the last couple about a woman that will throw pizza boxes in recycle bins and a guy that took out money from the ATM but was given extra money.

