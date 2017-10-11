The Notary Senseless Survey

Kevin sent the survey out to Pam because we make her ride fun on the way to work listening to the survey. Kevin then pushed some buttons and rang up a woman to take the survey this Hump Day morning. The woman told him to hurry up because she didn’t have a lot of time.

The first senseless question he asked was when someone says the list goes on and on, you know they’re most likely out of ideas for that list. She wanted to know what he was talking about.

Kevin kept on going asking how long until kids think the Amazon rain forest is named after the company that sends their parents boxes? She wanted to know if she got the right person.

Kevin then asked when dogs discover humans have bones under their skin, will all hell break loose? She said hell is about to break loose because she doesn’t have time for this nonsense. She called Kevin crazy when he asked about sexy back fat and then asked about colors on certain objects.

She finally hung up when Kevin asked about a notaries. The last question was asked because Kevin had a story about visiting one. Hear it all and see if this deserves of a stamp of approval.

