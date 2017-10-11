Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 11 in Classic Rock History

In 1990, Dave Grohl played his first paying gig with Nirvana in Olympia, Washington. What group did he come from after it disbanded?
ANSWER: Scream
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 11, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- On this day in 1971, John Lennon’s single “Imagine” was released in the U.S.
- American television audiences got their first glimpse at a new kind of comedy-variety show on this day in 1975 with the debut of “Saturday Night Live.” The first host was George Carlin with musical guest Billy Preston.
- In 1988, Ringo Starr and his wife actress Barbara Bach traveled to Tucson, Arizona to undergo treatment for alcoholism.
- In 1989, Joe Cocker performed a free acoustic concert in Berlin. The occasion was celebrating the toppling of the Berlin Wall. The free show was a gift to the liberated East Berliners.
- And in 2004, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, John Mellencamp, Jackson Browne, and James Taylor were among the artists who performed at the finale of the “Vote for Change” tour.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: Santana played Boston College in 1970, and only one year later he was at the Boston Garden! In 1982, at the recently opened Worcester Centrum, Heart played with John Mellencamp opening the show.