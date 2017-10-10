The Tweety Bird Senseless Survey

After Kevin talked to a listener name Katherine from Rockland out his appearance at Luke’s Liquors over the weekend, we got into the survey. Kevin still couldn’t get over the fact that Katherine said it was a pleasure to meet him. Pete and Heather stayed silent.

Onto the survey, the phone rang and man picked up his phone today.

The first senseless question that came from Kevin’s mouth asked if he was shocked eating at a Cracker Barrell without his parents present? He said now after it was repeated to him. He then asked if he’s ever asked Alexa for Xanax. He didn’t follow that question. Then gave a statistic bout Tweety birds and herpes. Yes, herpes…the STD. The caller exclaimed ”WTF” and said no.

Kevin went on to ask about napkins in his car, eat like no on is watching and he looked like the type of person that would eat a bowl of cereal with a fork. He responded to the last question with what’s with these questions dude?

He finally hung up when Kevin asked about an open marriage.

Hear how the survey was done this morning and click play.

