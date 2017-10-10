Join Karlson & McKenzie for the Walk & Wag for Veterans 2017

Where else can you have a great time while also making a real difference in the lives of local disabled veterans?

This year we will bring back some of our favorite parts of past Walk & Wags such as the silent auction and 50/50 Raffle, balloon animals by Jonas Cain, the Yappy Hour Doggie Bar, plus the food, music and scenic walk that everyone enjoys!

In addition we have added:

Flying High Frisbee Dogs with Mike Piazza

Fancy Faces Face Painting by Kim Chiasson

Caricature illustrations by Michael Lynch

and Boston’s Baddest Burgers Food Truck!

Join Kevin Karlson, Pete McKenzie, Heather Ford, and the rest of the WZLX crew as we support local veterans on Saturday, November 11th 2017 from 10am until 3pm at Great Brook Farm State Park, 984 Lowell Street, Carlisle, MA! You can donate to our team here!