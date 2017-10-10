Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 10 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to David Lee Roth. What was his last album with Van Halen?
ANSWER: “Tokyo Dome: Live in Concert”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 10, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to David Lee Roth, the lead singer of Van Halen.
- On this day in 1968, the album “Axis: Bold as Love” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience was certified gold for sales of 500,000 units.
- In 1978, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith were injured at a concert in Philadelphia when a fan tossed a cherry bomb on stage.
- In 1979, Fleetwood Mac was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of Frederick’s of Hollywood. In addition, the mayor of L.A. proclaimed it Fleetwood Mac Day.
- Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham was buried in his hometown in England today in 1980.
- In 1987, ZZ Top announced that they had advanced booking for the first passenger flight to the moon.
- In 1995, Peter Frampton released his “Comes Alive 2” album.
- And in 2001, Styx’s Dennis DeYoung sued the band for going out on tour without him and for what he considered misuse of the group’s logo.
- In the WZLX ticket stash: Ten Years After played the Boston Tea Party in 1968. Foghat rocked the Orpheum in 1975. In ’76, it was Jeff Beck at the Music Hall, and in 1979, The Eagles added a second show at the Boston Garden.