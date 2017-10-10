Boston Emissions 10/8/17: David Age and the Regrets, Township, Crooked Horse, Face To Face, Tom Baker and the Snakes + Local Songs of the Week

22096215 1739075222792074 5962314290494094081 o Boston Emissions 10/8/17: David Age and the Regrets, Township, Crooked Horse, Face To Face, Tom Baker and the Snakes + Local Songs of the Week

 

Local Songs of the Week + Oct 8

Settler – I’m A Dog

Eddie Japan – Golden Age

Parlour Bells – Red, White, and Bruised
–Release show Sat, Nov 18 at Lizard Lounge, Cambridge
Waylaid in the Melee Pledge music campaign is going on now.

 

 

Boston Emissions – October 8, 2018

Face to Face – Out of My Hands
–the original Face to Face, from Boston, Mass

Face to Face 10-9-8, 1984

Sidewalk Driver – Five Steps

–Sat, Oct 15 at Brighton Music Hall, Allston with Andrew WK

Choke Up – Blue Moon from Stormy Blue
–nominated for a BMA in Punk Act of the Year
—It was me who nominated new record Stormy Blue, not the Boston Music Awards
—-October 19 at the Middle East upstairs with PEARS, No Trigger, Russian Girlfriends

Test Meat – He Don’t Know
–Sat, Oct 14 at Koto Salem with Wolfsmyth, Hey Zeus, Set Fire

The Maxims – Endless Mind
–Sat, Oct 14 Down the Road Brewery, Everett

Township – Like Hell
–Sat Oct 14 The Rockwell in Davis Square, Somerville with Pale Monsters, Township, Future Carnivores

Runner and the Thermodynamics – I Need To Know, the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers song

Marc Pinansky – Hardened Hearts

David Age and the Regrets live

-September

-In Between

-Perfect Crime

David Age and the Regrets – 0308

David Age and the Regrets – Heaven
Friday, Oct 13 at O’Brien’s Allston with Black Helicopter, Death Pesos, Ringtail

Favorite Atomic Hero – California

Tom Baker and the Snakes – Say Goodbye

Crooked Horse – You Have To Know
–Sunday, Oct 15 at Atwood’s with Dead Horses

Glenn Yoder and the Western States – Row
–Nov 5 at Toad

Watts – Bring On The Lights
–Sat, Oct 14 at The Midway with The Dirty Truckers, Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems, AM Stereo

Justine and the Unclean – I’m In Love With You, Jackass

Summoner – New Sun
–Thurs Oct 15 ONCE Somerville with Elder, King Buffalo, Birnam Wood

The Long Walls – Kowloon

Magen Tracy – Harder Girl

 

 

 

Boston Emissions Oct 9-Oct 15

Thurs Oct 12 O’Brien’s Allston – Slim Jim and the Mad Cows, Gold Blood and Associates – benefit for Puerto Rico Relief

Thurs Oct 15 ONCE Elder, King Buffalo, Summoner, Birnam Wood

Thurs Oct 15 Plough and Stars, Cambridge – Best Not Broken

Fri Oct 13 Midway Cafe, Jamaica Plain – Buzzard Canyon, Cortez, Z/28, Wrought Iron Hex

Sat Oct 14 Midway – Kris Rodgers, Watts, The Dirty Truckers, AM Stereo

Sat Oct 14 O’Brien’s Allston – Colbis the Creature, Twin Ponies, Today Junior, Little Lamb
Sat Oct 14 The Rockwell, Somerville – Pale Monsters, Township, Future Carnivores

Mon Oct 16 Great Scott, Allston – Weakened Friends with The Courtneys, Versing

 

