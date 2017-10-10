Boston Emissions 10/8/17: David Age and the Regrets, Township, Crooked Horse, Face To Face, Tom Baker and the Snakes + Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S
Local Songs of the Week + Oct 8
Parlour Bells – Red, White, and Bruised
–Release show Sat, Nov 18 at Lizard Lounge, Cambridge
Waylaid in the Melee Pledge music campaign is going on now.
We worked hard on these. Thank you, @DAandTheRegrets
for all the good times. pic.twitter.com/zBHX3cJwE3
— Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) October 10, 2017
Boston Emissions – October 8, 2018
Face to Face – Out of My Hands
–the original Face to Face, from Boston, Mass
Face to Face 10-9-8, 1984
Sidewalk Driver – Five Steps
–Sat, Oct 15 at Brighton Music Hall, Allston with Andrew WK
Choke Up – Blue Moon from Stormy Blue
–nominated for a BMA in Punk Act of the Year
—It was me who nominated new record Stormy Blue, not the Boston Music Awards
—-October 19 at the Middle East upstairs with PEARS, No Trigger, Russian Girlfriends
Test Meat – He Don’t Know
–Sat, Oct 14 at Koto Salem with Wolfsmyth, Hey Zeus, Set Fire
The Maxims – Endless Mind
–Sat, Oct 14 Down the Road Brewery, Everett
Township – Like Hell
–Sat Oct 14 The Rockwell in Davis Square, Somerville with Pale Monsters, Township, Future Carnivores
Runner and the Thermodynamics – I Need To Know, the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers song
Marc Pinansky – Hardened Hearts
David Age and the Regrets live
-September
-In Between
-Perfect Crime
David Age and the Regrets – 0308
David Age and the Regrets – Heaven
—Friday, Oct 13 at O’Brien’s Allston with Black Helicopter, Death Pesos, Ringtail
Free hugs Friday night at @OBriensPub02134! pic.twitter.com/m63S3QBAoH
— Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) October 10, 2017
Favorite Atomic Hero – California
Tom Baker and the Snakes – Say Goodbye
Crooked Horse – You Have To Know
–Sunday, Oct 15 at Atwood’s with Dead Horses
Glenn Yoder and the Western States – Row
–Nov 5 at Toad
Watts – Bring On The Lights
–Sat, Oct 14 at The Midway with The Dirty Truckers, Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems, AM Stereo
Justine and the Unclean – I’m In Love With You, Jackass
Summoner – New Sun
–Thurs Oct 15 ONCE Somerville with Elder, King Buffalo, Birnam Wood
The Long Walls – Kowloon
Magen Tracy – Harder Girl
Boston Emissions Oct 9-Oct 15
Thurs Oct 12 O’Brien’s Allston – Slim Jim and the Mad Cows, Gold Blood and Associates – benefit for Puerto Rico Relief
Thurs Oct 15 ONCE Elder, King Buffalo, Summoner, Birnam Wood
Thurs Oct 15 Plough and Stars, Cambridge – Best Not Broken
Fri Oct 13 Midway Cafe, Jamaica Plain – Buzzard Canyon, Cortez, Z/28, Wrought Iron Hex
Sat Oct 14 Midway – Kris Rodgers, Watts, The Dirty Truckers, AM Stereo
Sat Oct 14 O’Brien’s Allston – Colbis the Creature, Twin Ponies, Today Junior, Little Lamb
Sat Oct 14 The Rockwell, Somerville – Pale Monsters, Township, Future Carnivores
Mon Oct 16 Great Scott, Allston – Weakened Friends with The Courtneys, Versing