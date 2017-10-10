Are These Really “Manchievements” from Pete and Jackson?

We haven’t heard of one in awhile but today, Pete AND Jackson brought to the table what they thought were some manchievements.

These are achievements done by men and feel they should be celebrated in some fashion for getting something done that could be hard.

Pete was having trouble getting his Sonos speaker to work correctly and his wife gave him an ultimatum to get it working or bring it back for a refund. After Kevin thought it was a manchievement, Pete let out of the bag that he called an 800 number though. Still a manchievement?

Next up Jackson brought his so called manchievement to the table. Jackson believes that being an Uber driver is something to be celebrated. Kevin and Pete were more astonished that anyone would get in a car with him. Jackson added that he had to help someone with their luggage. Didn’t seem that like a mancheievement but let us know what you think.

Oh yeah, then Jackson made the rest of time about himself talking about his fiancé getting a new car and the in-laws coming to town.

Take a listen and let us know what you think.

