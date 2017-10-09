Who Would You “Get Rid Of” To Bring Tom Petty Back?

After talking about Peter Wolf saying Tom Petty had severe hip pain during the last tour and could’ve been something that contributed to his death, K&M threw out the question of which lead singer would you kill off to bring back Tom Petty?

Kevin was at Luke’s Liquors in Rockland and posed that question to some fans of the show.

The first guy said it wasn’t a fair question but eventually said Neil Sadaka. Texts then started to flood in from Kanye to Swift to Bono to Miley Cyrus.

Kevin than ran into a mother and daughter at the store. The mother said her daughter was touched by Tom Petty. The daughter said he shook her hand when she was young. The mother said Marylin Manson and spoke for her daughter saying Wiz Khalifa along with Kanye West.

Kevin then asked a guy that was returning a keg who would you kill to bring Petty back from the grave. He said Bon Jovi and a put shot through Pete’s heart.

Hear the characters Kevin met along with more texts Pete read at the end.

