The Silent Treatment Senseless Survey

On this Columbus Day, Kevin rang up a man who didn’t seem happy he was called on his cell phone but did take the survey anyways.

The first senseless questions regarded the drug Xanax and if it was his favorite because it sounds like a planet in a far away galaxy? He said he doesn’t have a favorite drug.

Sticking with the theme, Kevin asked how often his spouse chases her birth control down with wine. He didn’t like that question saying his wife doesn’t do that.

Kevin followed up asking if his threesomes involve whip cream….and two pieces of pie. The caller asked if Kevin knew him but Kevin told him he’s in Washington D.C.

Kevin then asked about his reputation being stellar because others were too busy to fact check. The caller then asked if this is going to be one stupid question after another.

Hear the silent treatment the caller gave Kevin before hanging up.

