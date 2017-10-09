Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 9 in Classic Rock History

It’s John Lennon’s birthday today. Outside of the Beatles, Lennon’s first 5 singles were with the Plastic Ono Band. Who played drums in that solo backing group?
ANSWER: Alan White, later of Yes
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 9, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- It’s a father and son birthday today: both John Lennon and son Sean Ono Lennon were born on this day, as was late bassist John Entwistle of The Who and singer/songwriter Jackson Browne (who’s very much alive & well!)
- In 1964, The Rolling Stones canceled a tour of South Africa in response to the British musician’s union protest of that country’s apartheid policies.
- In 1965, the most covered song in rock and roll, “Yesterday,” by The Beatles, hit #1 in the U.S. for the first time on this day.
- In 1980, John Lennon celebrated his 40th birthday by releasing the single “Just Like Starting Over,” which was his first single in five years. To celebrate the occasion, Yoko Ono hired a skywriter to etch a “happy birthday” message to John over Manhattan.
- On what would have been John’s 45th birthday in 1985, an area of Central Park in New York City was dedicated to his life and his music. The garden was named “Strawberry Fields.”
- And in 1990, Roger Waters released “The Wall – Live in Berlin” video.
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash: Cheech and Chong were at the Music Hall in 1972. In ’76, Jackson Browne celebrated his birthday at the Music Hall. In 1979, The Eagles flew into Boston Garden, and in 1980, AC/DC, with new singer Brian Johnson, played the Orpheum