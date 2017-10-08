NOW ON ZLX: Submit A Perfect 10 List | Win Dead & Company Tickets

Sunday Morning Blues: October 8th, 2017

Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues
(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Loan Me a Dime
Boz Scaggs (1st)
Boz Scaggs

My Only True Friend
Southern Blood
Gregg Allman

The Sky is Crying
We’re All in This Together
Walter Trout with Warren Haynes

Everything Good is Bad
Orange Blossoms
JJ Grey & Mofro

Give me Central 209
The Best of…
Lightning Hopkins

Witchy Feelin’
Why Did you Hoodoo Me?
Savoy Brown

Serves You Right to Suffer
Live Full House
J.Geils Band

Never Like This Before
Sleepless
Peter Wolf

Keep Me Back
Lies of a Sinner
Jimmy Bez

Since I’ve Been Loving You
III
Led Zeppelin

Swamp
Middle of the Road
Eric Gales

Muddy Waters Rose Out of the Mississippi Mud
Crow Jane Alley
Willie Deville

Snakes
Signs
Jonny Lang

Show Me
Times Have Changed
Ronnie Baker Brooks

That’s How Strong My Love Is
Live Licks
Rolling Stones

Mellow Down Easy
Willie Dixon Chess (Box Set)
Little Walter

Teenage Beat
Blues and Boogie
Kim Wilson

When I Go Away
Electric Dirt
Levon Helm

