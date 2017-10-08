Sunday Morning Blues: October 8th, 2017

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Loan Me a Dime

Boz Scaggs (1st)

Boz Scaggs

My Only True Friend

Southern Blood

Gregg Allman

The Sky is Crying

We’re All in This Together

Walter Trout with Warren Haynes

Everything Good is Bad

Orange Blossoms

JJ Grey & Mofro

Give me Central 209

The Best of…

Lightning Hopkins

Witchy Feelin’

Why Did you Hoodoo Me?

Savoy Brown

Serves You Right to Suffer

Live Full House

J.Geils Band

Never Like This Before

Sleepless

Peter Wolf

Keep Me Back

Lies of a Sinner

Jimmy Bez

Since I’ve Been Loving You

III

Led Zeppelin

Swamp

Middle of the Road

Eric Gales

Muddy Waters Rose Out of the Mississippi Mud

Crow Jane Alley

Willie Deville

Snakes

Signs

Jonny Lang

Show Me

Times Have Changed

Ronnie Baker Brooks

That’s How Strong My Love Is

Live Licks

Rolling Stones

Mellow Down Easy

Willie Dixon Chess (Box Set)

Little Walter

Teenage Beat

Blues and Boogie

Kim Wilson

When I Go Away

Electric Dirt

Levon Helm