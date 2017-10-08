Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 8 in Classic Rock History

In 1988, Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album finally dropped out of the Top 200 Album Sales chart in America after 741 weeks – a record which still stands today. What was the original title of the album before the band changed it?
ANSWER: “Eclipse (A Piece for Assorted Lunatics)”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 8, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- On this day in 1969, “Abbey Road” got to #1 on the English charts.
- In ’75, Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” album was certified gold for sales of 500,000 units.
Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk” album hit the stores in 1979. It was released weeks ahead of schedule when songs from the album were leaked to FM radio stations.
- And in 2002, convicted killer Mark David Chapman, in prison for the murder of John Lennon since 1980, went before the New York State Parole Board asking for an early release. He was denied.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: Dire Straits played the Boston Garden in 1985. In 1987, the Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute, reuniting the surviving members of Lynyrd Skynyrd with Johnny Van Zandt on vocals, reached the Worcester Centrum. And in 1992, KISS played the Centrum (minus the makeup).