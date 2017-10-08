Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 8 in Classic Rock History

In 1988, Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album finally dropped out of the Top 200 Album Sales chart in America after 741 weeks – a record which still stands today. What was the original title of the album before the band changed it?

ANSWER: “Eclipse (A Piece for Assorted Lunatics)”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 8, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!