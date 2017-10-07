Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 7 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to John Mellencamp! Out of his many hit singles, there have been two which sold a million copies each – which two?.
ANSWER: “Jack and Dianne” and “Hurts So Good”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 7, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- On this day in 1957, “Dick Clark’s American Bandstand” made its TV debut.
- In 1975, John Lennon’s battle with the Department of Immigration came to an end when the U.S. Court of Appeals overturned the order to deport him. The court ruled that the British law under which John was convicted of “possession of cannabis resin” in 1968 was unjust by American standards and that he therefore was denied due process.
- In ’77, guitarist Steve Hackett left the band Genesis. Drummer Phil Collins said it was quote “a relief.”
- In 1978, The Rolling Stones made an appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”
- And in 1982, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page received a conditional discharge from jail after being found guilty of cocaine possession.
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash: Jethro Tull was at the Garden in ’78, and in 1980 Bob Seger played the Boston Garden for the last of three nights. He recorded part of his “Nine Tonight” live album on this evening. In 1995, WZLX held its third annual Human Be-In at the Hatch Shell, starring Peter Frampton and The Band.
- In 1992, John Mellencamp starred in and directed Falling from Grace.