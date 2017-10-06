Your Other Half Senseless Survey

We kept a-rollin’ with the survey and getting someone on the first try in this Friday edition of the Senseless Survey. A man picked up the phone and hopefully it didn’t ruin his weekend.

He agreed to the survey so Kevin was off and running with the first senseless question asking if he’d agree the downside to having a real mustache is that you can’t hide behind a fake mustache. He said “come again” to Kevin and then didn’t understand.

He then asked if he’d consider being a sex box repairman which a big no came out. He then wanted to know which type of Instagram poster he is which didn’t sit well.

Kevin then asked what was has been in the longest in his wallet between a saying, a photo, or condom.

The man didn’t have a clue what was going and when Kevin asked about French fries, the hang-up came.

Hear the whole survey and don’t let it ruin your weekend like it probably did to him.

