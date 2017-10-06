The Rolling Stones Announce ‘On Air’ Compilation

By Hayden Wright

When the Rolling Stones were humble upstarts bumming around London, they achieved fame thanks to appearances on BBC programs like Saturday Club, Top Gear, Rhythm and Blues and The Joe Loss Pop Show. Those early performances contained songs that were never recorded or released commercially, but helped build a following that exploded by the mid-60s. The Stones will immortalize those formative years on a new compilation titled On Air, featuring never-before-heard songs and some Rolling Stones classics.

The songs have been remastered by a special process called “audio source separation.” This means the radio audio has been de-mixed and each element isolated, so that each one can be “rebuilt, rebalanced and remixed to achieve a fuller, more substantial sound.”

The deluxe edition of On Air features 32 tracks in total, from ” (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” to “The Spider and the Fly” and three Chuck Barry covers. Even die-hard Rolling Stones fans may not recognize some song titles from the full track list, since they’ve all but disappeared from the band’s catalog until now.

As part of the announcement, the Stones have released “Come On” from a 1963 appearance on the Saturday Club broadcast. Check it out below.

1. Come On, Saturday Club, 1963

2. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction , Saturday Club, 1965

3. Roll Over Beethoven, Saturday Club, 1963

4. The Spider And The Fly, Yeah Yeah, 1965

5. Cops And Robbers, Blues in Rhythm, 1964

6. It’s All Over Now, The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

7. Route 66, Blues in Rhythm, 1964

8. Memphis, Tennessee, Saturday Club, 1963

9. Down The Road Apiece, Top Gear, 1965

10. The Last Time, Top Gear, 1965

11. Cry To Me, Saturday Club, 1965

12. Mercy, Mercy, Yeah Yeah, 1965

13. Oh! Baby (We Got A Good Thing Goin’), Saturday Club, 1965

14. Around And Around, Top Gear, 1964

15. Hi Heel Sneakers, Saturday Club, 1964

16. Fannie Mae, Saturday Club, 1965

17. You Better Move On, Blues in Rhythm, 1964

18. Mona, Blues In Rhythm, 1964

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe)

19. I Wanna Be Your Man, Saturday Club, 1964

20. Carol, Saturday Club, 1964

21. I’m moving On, The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

22. If You Need Me, The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

23. Walking The Dog, Saturday Club, 1964

24. Confessin’ The Blues, The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

25. Everybody Needs Somebody To Love, Top Gear, 1965

26. Little By Little, The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

27. Ain’t That Loving You Baby, Rhythm And Blues, 1964

28. Beautiful Delilah, Saturday Club, 1964

29. Crackin’ Up, Top Gear, 1964

30. I Can’t Be Satisfied, Top Gear, 1964

31. I Just Want to Make Love To You, Saturday Club, 1964

32. 2120 South Michigan Avenue, Rhythm and Blues, 1964