Queen Release Alternate Takes of ‘We Will Rock You’ & ‘We Are The Champions’

By Hayden Wright

Last month, Queen announced a deluxe box set celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1977 album News of the World. In the press release, the band promised “Every lead vocal is different, as are most of the lead guitar parts and a great many other instrumental details.” Now Queen have revealed the reissue versions of “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You,” two of the band’s best-loved songs.

Dubbed the “Raw Sessions Versions,” the tracks are prototypes for the songs we know: Freddie Mercury’s vocals are a bit looser on “We Will Rock You,” which begins with a few warmup bars of singing. Brian May’s guitar solo is quite different, too. You get the sense that Queen were feeling their way through the tracks as they recorded earlier versions. The piano arrangement on “We Are the Champions” is brighter and happier.

The News of the World box set debuts November 17. Listen to the never-before-heard raw sessions here: