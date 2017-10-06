NOW ON ZLX: Submit A Perfect 10 List | Win Dead & Company Tickets

Ernie The Elf Sets The Record Straight On Santa!

Kevin started to play Christmas music and Heather did not like it. Kevin then said he smells certain Christmas flavors while Pete said he wants to smell Halloween first. Turns out that Santa’s grave was found and Ernie is here to set the record straight.

Ernie had his serious face on and said everyone can remain calm because Christmas is not canceled and he is NOT dead. He claimed Santa was working hard on fidget spinners and he hopes they are popular because they made a lot.

Ernie said he doesn’t want to see dead Santa decorations or costumes for Halloween. It wouldn’t be a visit from Ernie if he didn’t hit on Heather so that happened bringing her so-called “sex diary” but did finally leave shortly after. Heather had to re-explain the diary.

