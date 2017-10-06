Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 6 in Classic Rock History

On this night in 1980, Bob Seger played the Boston Garden; just one of his many visits to that hallowed old barn. What album was he out promoting?
ANSWER: “Against the Wind”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 5, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to Kevin Cronin, lead singer of REO Speedwagon.
- On this day in 1968, a promotional video showing The Beatles performing “Hey Jude” was broadcast on the Smothers Brothers TV show.
- In 1978, Mick Jagger apologized to the Reverend Jesse Jackson for the lyrics in the song “Some Girls.” Jagger, however, refused to change the lyrics at Jackson’s request. Jesse Jackson had denounced the song as being “racially insulting” and “degrading to blacks and women.”
- In 1998, Bruce Springsteen appeared in England’s high court to block Masquerade Music from releasing songs that he had recorded in 1972 on a CD they planned to release without his permission. Springsteen won that case and a similar one in the States.
- And in 2003, David Lee Roth dropped his lawsuit against Van Halen. He was suing his former (and future) group for unpaid royalties.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash… Jethro Tull played the Boston Garden in 1978 with Uriah Heep, and Bob Seger was down at the Garden in 1980.
