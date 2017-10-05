The Rock Star Senseless Survey

We seem to be on a roll getting people to take the survey on the first call because Kevin was able to get a woman on the phone today no problem.

First senseless question out of the gate was When you see someone at a car wash late at night, do you assume they just committed murder? She said no.

Kevin then asked if she thinks you should leave a middle finger to a person you hate on your organ donor card? She was confused about it and said well you donate everything when you donate.

Kevin went on to ask if you perform like an actual rockstar at work, wouldn’t you get fired? She said well not if you do a good job. She was actually answering the questions until Kevin asked about catwoman, she finally asked him what do these questions have to do with the census bureau. Census…Senseless….whatever.

She finally hung up when Kevin brought up Mark Wahlberg in a Hurricane Harvey movie. Hear it all when you click play.

