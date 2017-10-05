Does That Make Me A Bad Person?

You know the drill. We ask listeners to call or text us with their scenario asking us if they are a bad person. We then judge you after and let you know.

First up was Ken who came across a dog in a car on a hot day and broke the window. We didn’t think he was a bad person but he should’ve called 911 first according to the law.

A woman then called in about her wedding dress. She put her deposit down and when she left picking up the dress, she didn’t ask for the remaining balance. The woman left with it and didn’t pay it. Heather said she is and Pete agreed because they always come back to haunt you.

Kevin then brought up a story about his engagement ring that he bought. Pete then went to the text line about someone’s co-worker that doesn’t shower for days so someone left a note with soap and deodorant for the co-worker. Kevin didn’t think he was a bad person.

Take listen and hear how this woman got back at an ex-friend that slept with her husband and another person that likes to read the paper that isn’t theirs.

