Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 5 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Steve Miller. In the beginning of Miller’s career, when he started having FM radio hits, Capitol Records repackaged his first two albums as a two-LP package. What did they call that re-release to draw attention to the young artist?

ANSWER: “Living in the U.S.A.”

Happy birthday to Steve “Guitar” Miller, who celebrates with singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC and Sir Bob Geldof of the Boomtown Rats & Live-Aid fame.

On this day in 1969, The Who appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Also in 1969, “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” debuted on BBC-TV. The series began airing in the U.S on public television in 1974.

Elton John released his “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” album in 1973. It became his third consecutive #1 album in the U.S

In 1993, “The Beatles 1962-66” and “1967-1970” albums, often known as the “Red” and “Blue” albums, came out on compact disc.

And in 1999, Paul McCartney released his first album since the April ’98 death of his wife Linda. “Run Devil Run” was a collection of rock and roll oldies and some new songs.

In the WZLX ticket stash, Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt played the Orpheum in 1973.

Rick Wakeman of Yes did two performances of his “Journey to the Center of the Earth” solo album at the Music Hall in 1974.

Peter Gabriel played The Paradise on his first solo tour of the U.S. in 1978.

In 1980, Bob Seger was at the Boston Garden.

And in 1985, Joe Cocker played the Lowell auditorium.