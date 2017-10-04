Watch Dave Matthews & Emmylou Harris Sing Tom Petty’s ‘Refugee’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

On Tuesday night (Oct. 3) at the Seatttle performance of Lampedusa’s Concerts for Refugees, Dave Matthews was joined onstage by country legend Emmylou Harris for a heartfelt rendition of Tom Petty‘s 1985 hit “Refugee.”

The duo, who have performed together in the past, were accompanied by folk artist Patty Griffin and country songwriter Steve Earle.

Seated in a semi-circle at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, the makeshift band rolled into a loosely arranged rendition of the Petty classic, trading off verses while Matthews led the charge through the refrain.

“Refugee” marked the second Tom Petty tribute from Matthews in just as many days. On Monday afternoon, as news of Petty’s untimely death spread, Matthews performed a rendition of “Runnin’ Down A Dream.”

The 1989 tune off Full Moon Fever became a staple on the 2013 Dave Matthews Band summer tour, but Monday’s performance marked the first time the singer-songwriter played the song solo. Watch a short clip of “Runnin'” below.



