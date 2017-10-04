The Laugher Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up a woman this morning that sounded like she got up on the right side of the bed for a change.

The first senseless question and which almost passed as serious Kevin asked was how many times this summer she sweated through her antiperspirant. She started laughing and said probably like a dozen.

He then asked her if most of her exercise is when people awkwardly hold doors open for her. She asked what was this and Kevin stated it was survey. She then giggled her way through the next couple questions but then started to get serious when Kevin asked about the internet.

She hung up during the last question about making riskier decisions. Take a listen and laugh like her until she hangs up.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.