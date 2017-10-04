Kevin Feels Old After Getting A Senior Discount

Kevin was in Walgreens yesterday which is Heather’s son’s favorite store and noticed something. On Kevin’s way out, he saw on his receipt that he was given a senior discount.

He’s only 53. He was confused because he didn’t think he was a senior.

This started a discussion of what’s considered a senior. Kevin said if he was mistaken for a 60 years old senior, he’s shocked.

Heather looked up senior discounts and many start at 50 and 55. She then listed a bunch more. Kevin also looked up a list of discounts for seniors and read them off. He then asked if the show is comfortable asking for senior discounts when they go out.

Pete isn’t.

Caller Rick said you’re considered a senior at poker tournaments when you’re over 50 and using a discount will make your significant other think you’re cheap.

Hear the discussion and let us know when you’ve been mistaken for an older age.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.